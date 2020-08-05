1/1
Elder Renson Alexander Thompson
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elder's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elder Renson Alexander Thompson

Tallahassee - Elder Renson Alexander Thompson, 79 a retired Pastor of Little Salen Primitive Baptist Church in Crawfordville, FL, transitioned to his eternal home on Friday, July 31, 2020 in Tallahassee.

A celebration of greatness commemorating the extraordinary life and phenomenal legacy of a servant of God, will convene on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 12:00 (Noon) at Philadelphia Primitive Baptist Church, 840 Dunn St. with burial at Clifford Hill Cemetery. Public visitation will be on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Little Salem Primitive Baptist Church, 1998 Wakulla Arran Rd. from 4:30 to 7:30 P.M.

Pastor Thompson was employed and retired known as "Rev" from Miracle Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was a mentor, stranger to none,enjoyed preaching, singing, talking, cooking delicious food and caring for his family. He was a member of the Florida State Primitive Baptist Convention and the Middle Florida/Georgia Primitive Baptist Association where he served in many different capacities.

Forever cherishing his precious and fond memories is his wife, Ethel Lorane Campbell Thompson; two daughters, Renise Thompson and Earthale' Vickers (Greg); one granddaughter, Alexandre' Thompson; one brother, Charles Thompson (Bobbie); one sister, Ethel Russ; three sister-in-laws, Margarete Hall (Wilson), Marilyn Williams (Ivey) and Norma Campbell; a special son, Lamar White; a special niece and caretaker, Shoun Riley; and a host of other relatives and friends.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
04:30 - 07:30 PM
Little Salem Primitive Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Philadelphia Primitive Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
629 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved