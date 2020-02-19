|
|
Eldora Ayers
Tallahassee - Eldora Ayers, 92, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020.
Funeral service will be Saturday, February 22, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at Strong & Jones Chapel with burial at Southside Cemetery.
Those mourning her passing includes: her youngest son, Leonard Ayers, III.; granddaughters, Michelle McClendon and Sharika McMillian who was very supportive and served as her primary caretaker; two grandsons, Willie H. (Enuika) Ayers, Jr. and Troy Hooks; seven great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; two sisters, Dixie L. (Rev. David L.) Baker and Nettie Parker; a daughter-in-law, Darceal Rosier-Ayers and a very special neighbor and friend Moe Dugan, who provided care and showed the utmost compassion during her time of need. Others also mourning her death include: numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends and acquaintances.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020