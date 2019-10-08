|
|
Eleanor Barbere
Crawfordville - Eleanor "Sister" Scarborough Barbrere, age 86, of Crawfordville, FL, died peacefully in her home after an extended illness on October 5, 2019. She was born July 25, 1933, in Chattahoochee, FL. She was a graduate of Chattahoochee High School, attended Stephens College, graduated from FSU and was a dedicated Seminole fan. She married Joseph Alton Barbree on February 14, 1957. They lived in the Bahamas, New York, Illinois, Texas and Arkansas, before settling down in Crawfordville in 1968. After retiring from the insurance agency, she co-owned with her husband, Eleanor dedicated herself to volunteer work, primarily through her church, the UMC of Crawfordville. She was an expert seamstress and inherited her love of gardening from her father. She was also a huge animal lover, which she passed on. Survivors include her daughters Breeya Elizabeth Barbree and Catherine Barbree, granddaughters Devin K. Martin and Sheridan A. Martin, and a large, loving extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents Edgar and Elizabeth "Betty" Scarborough, sisters Julia Ann Burgess and Love Leicht, and her husband, Joe, who died in 2003. Graveside funeral services will be held at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Chattahoochee, FL, 10:00 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10. Lunch will be served at the Crawfordville United Methodist Church at 12:00 p.m. and a Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. The family would like to especially thank caregivers Dora Webster and Deborah Barrington for the dedicated and loving care they provided. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to the Florida United Methodist Church Children's Home, 51 Main Street, Enterprise, FL 32725, Crawfordville United Methodist Church, 176 Ochlockonee Street, Crawfordville, FL 32327 or Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32308. David Conn and Kimberly Crum of Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville are assisting the family with arrangements. (850-926-3333 or www.bevisfh.com).
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019