Eleanor Gaule Register
Melbourne - Eleanor G. Register, 91, died peacefully at Hibiscus Court Assisted Living in Melbourne, Fl on November 13, 2019. She was born in Jacksonville, Fl in 1928, to the late Lillian and Joseph Gaule. Eleanor attended John Gorrie Jr. High and graduated from Andrew Jackson High School. After graduation, she went to work for Reliance Life Insurance, and became a member of the Junior Woman's Club.
In 1949, Eleanor married the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Register. Eleanor and Bob made their home in Jacksonville until Bob's job moved the family to Tallahassee. Eleanor and Bob were members of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church for 60 years, where Eleanor was a member of St. Catherine's Circle and regularly volunteered at the old Blessed Sacrament School. She worked for Mobile Home Industries and the Florida Legislature.
Eleanor enjoyed their many friends in Jacksonville and Tallahassee, trips to the North Carolina mountains, and especially time at Jacksonville Beach and Crescent Beach. She and Bob recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in September. Eleanor and Bob continued to live in Tallahassee until July 2017, when they moved to Melbourne, Fl.
Eleanor is predeceased by her husband Bob, who died one month ago, and her two brothers, Tommy and Joe. She is survived by four children - Janet Register Borneman (Ed), Mary Register Christians (Bob), John Register (Kim), and Doug Register (Kathy), eight grandchildren - Becky Borneman (Jeff), Bobby Borneman (Karen), Kristin Register Gardner (Chad), Kyle Register (Liz), McKenna Register and Carter Register, Jennifer Christians Hyde and Jared Christians, nine great-grandchildren - Addison and Caroline Borneman, Hudson and Leyton Gardner, Bryce and Brynlee Register, Whitley Ward, Emily White, and Kate Christians, and one great-great grandchild, Stella Ward. She is also survived by her sister Catherine Gaule McManus, and nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Hibiscus Court Assisted Living and Hospice of St. Francis in Melbourne for their care. Eleanor will be laid to rest in Tallahassee at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 624 Miccosukee Road, Tallahassee, FL 32308.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019