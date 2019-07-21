|
Eleanor Isabelle Bajoczky
Tallahassee - Eleanor Bajoczky, 101, passed on to be with her Lord early Friday morning, July 19, 2019. She was born on September 15, 1917 in Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania to Bill and Alice Hammitt, and everyone in her family worked in the steel mills and coal mines of that region. Although raised through the Great Depression in a "dirt poor" family, she was quite well educated and became employed at a glass factory with Pittsburgh Plate Glass in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania during WW II. She and many of her other women co-workers at Pittsburgh Plate Glass were transferred to Miami during WW II to work in a new factory for Pittsburgh Plate Glass that manufactured glass canopies, instrument dials, and other parts for US fighter planes and bombers. Eleanor was always very proud to be involved and able to contribute to the war effort and the victory of the US in WW II. Eleanor's pride and dedication to America was second only to her dedication to Christ.
In 1945, Eleanor met and married Anthony Bajoczky, who was an Army Medic stationed temporarily in Miami to practice landing on the beaches and to care for wounded soldiers returning from the war.
Eleanor and her Husband had three children, Tony, Evelyn and Amy. On Valentines Day in 1964, her Husband was killed, and she educated and raised her three children to adulthood. Although only 46 years old when her Husband died, Eleanor never re-married.
Eleanor is survived by her three children, a son, Tony (and Teresa) Bajoczky, her daughters, Evelyn (and George) McBride of South Dakota, and Amy Bajoczky (and Jeb) of Tallahassee; and her grandchildren, Erin Baumfalk of South Dakota, Tony (and Veronica) Cline, Bekki Rudolph, and Tony Bajoczky, Jr. all of Tallahassee, and Andy Bajoczky of Charleston, South Carolina. She also had two great-grand daughters, Lizzie and Lexi Baumfalk.
Eleanor was one of the last survivors of the truly Great Generation.
Funeral Services will be held at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home at 700 Timberland Road, Tallahassee, Florida 32312. A viewing will be held on Monday evening, July 22, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., with the Funeral Services the following day on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Culley's MeadowWood Memorial Park.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from July 21 to July 22, 2019