Services
Charles McClellan Funeral Home
15 S. Jackson Street
Quincy, FL 32351
850-627-7677
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
Quincy, FL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
Quincy, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Fleming
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Woodward Fleming


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eleanor Woodward Fleming Obituary
Eleanor Woodward Fleming

Quincy - Eleanor Gravely Woodward Fleming

Eleanor Woodward Fleming, of Quincy, FL passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Eleanor was born in Miami, Florida on March 29, 1935 to Gertrude Lyon Mayo and Louis Overton Gravely, Jr. She led a charmed youth, spending many hours with her beloved grandparents, Nora Newsom, and Nathan Mayo at their home in Summerfield, Florida. Eleanor graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Jacksonville, Florida and attended Wesleyan College. She married Robert Davidson (Bob) Woodward III and graduated from Florida State University. She and Bob made their home in Ocala for many years before they moved to Quincy, her adopted home. Upon the birth of her third child, Eleanor returned to Florida State and graduated with a Masters in Audiology and Speech Pathology, the same month her eldest child graduated from high school. She worked for the Gadsden County School System for decades, first as a speech pathologist and then as a social worker, the job many people say she was born to do. Eleanor reconnected with her high school classmate, Walter Fleming, and they were married in 1990. Upon retirement, Eleanor enjoyed her with work with Open Door Adoption, and as a hospital volunteer, her association with St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Colonial Dames of America, Pilot Club International, tending her beautiful garden, and nurturing many individuals in Gadsden County. Eleanor lived her life to the fullest and never met a stranger. Her genuine kindness and compassion to everyone will always be remembered. Her husband, Walt, predeceases her. Her survivors include Katherine Woodward, David Woodward (Ellen), Mayo Woodward (Jenny), Carol Holland (Jim), Joe Fleming, Bob Woodward and twelve grandchildren. The family will receive visitors at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Quincy on Friday, May 10 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. A celebration of Eleanor's life will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Saturday, May 11 at 11:00 am. Memorial donations in memory of Eleanor Fleming can be made to: Gadsden Arts Center: Artzone, St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Quincy or Big Bend Hospice, Gadsden County.

Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, Fl., 850-627-7677.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now