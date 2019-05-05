|
Eleanor Woodward Fleming
Quincy - Eleanor Gravely Woodward Fleming
Eleanor Woodward Fleming, of Quincy, FL passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Eleanor was born in Miami, Florida on March 29, 1935 to Gertrude Lyon Mayo and Louis Overton Gravely, Jr. She led a charmed youth, spending many hours with her beloved grandparents, Nora Newsom, and Nathan Mayo at their home in Summerfield, Florida. Eleanor graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Jacksonville, Florida and attended Wesleyan College. She married Robert Davidson (Bob) Woodward III and graduated from Florida State University. She and Bob made their home in Ocala for many years before they moved to Quincy, her adopted home. Upon the birth of her third child, Eleanor returned to Florida State and graduated with a Masters in Audiology and Speech Pathology, the same month her eldest child graduated from high school. She worked for the Gadsden County School System for decades, first as a speech pathologist and then as a social worker, the job many people say she was born to do. Eleanor reconnected with her high school classmate, Walter Fleming, and they were married in 1990. Upon retirement, Eleanor enjoyed her with work with Open Door Adoption, and as a hospital volunteer, her association with St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Colonial Dames of America, Pilot Club International, tending her beautiful garden, and nurturing many individuals in Gadsden County. Eleanor lived her life to the fullest and never met a stranger. Her genuine kindness and compassion to everyone will always be remembered. Her husband, Walt, predeceases her. Her survivors include Katherine Woodward, David Woodward (Ellen), Mayo Woodward (Jenny), Carol Holland (Jim), Joe Fleming, Bob Woodward and twelve grandchildren. The family will receive visitors at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Quincy on Friday, May 10 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. A celebration of Eleanor's life will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Saturday, May 11 at 11:00 am. Memorial donations in memory of Eleanor Fleming can be made to: Gadsden Arts Center: Artzone, St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Quincy or Big Bend Hospice, Gadsden County.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 5, 2019