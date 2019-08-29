|
|
Elease McCoy
Ft. Pierce, FL - Elease McCoy, 85, of Ft. Pierce passed there on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 31, at St. Paul P.B. Church, Miccosukee, with burial in Old Union Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. A Leon County native, Ms. McCoy was a longtime Ft. Pierce resident. She worked as a housekeeper for Holiday Inn for 42 years. Survivors include her two sons, Ulysses (Geraldine) McCoy and Costella (Marcia) McCoy; nephew, Mizell (Georgia) Brown; aunt, Mrs. Ruth Butler; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 29, 2019