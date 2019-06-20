|
Eleazar T. "Lisa" Miley passed away peacefully on June 18, 2019. A commemoration of her life will take place on Monday, June 24, 2019, beginning with a brief graveside interment service at Roselawn Cemetery on Piedmont Drive at 10:00 a.m. A full service will be held at 11:30 a.m. in the chapel of Trinity United Methodist Church, 120 W Park Ave., Tallahassee, FL, followed by a reception in the church parlor.
Lisa was born in Elbert County, Georgia on June 10, 1928 to Thomas Linton and Ila Ayers Teasley. She grew up alongside her six brothers: Harlon, Wilburn, Merrill, Paul, Morris and Jimmy, all of whom predeceased her. After graduation, Lisa moved from Hartwell, GA to Atlanta where she soon met and married Harry Miley, who was to be her quiet abiding strength, best friend and partner for more than 71 years.
Lisa and Harry settled permanently in Tallahassee in 1959. It was here that they raised two daughters and embraced the community wholeheartedly. Whenever possible Lisa worked with local charitable organizations and committed herself, as well, to assist in the well- being of those less fortunate. She undoubtedly made her parents proud as she honored their example through a life of "giving back."
In the spirit of her dedicated work for the Methodist Children's home while in Macon, GA, Lisa later found fulfilling work with Trinity United Methodist Church in Tallahassee and became Trinity's business manager. During her 18 years with Trinity, she felt privileged to have served four different senior ministers, including Dr. George A. Foster. Lisa and her family went on to maintain a treasured, longtime friendship with Dr. Foster, his wife, Aultie, and their daughter, Julia.
Following her work with Trinity, Lisa embarked on what became a very successful career in residential real estate and established Betton Brokers Realtors. With Harry's support as office manager, Lisa enjoyed helping families acquire the best possible homes and properties for more than twenty years. Her personal warmth and caring spirit combined with common sense and practicality in a way that not only led to professional success but created lasting friendships.
The hallmarks of Lisa's "life well lived" were a fierce love of family and friends, an unwavering set of values, a deep sense of personal pride, and remarkable talents which she loved to share with others. Her energy, vision and charitable heart led her, in partnership with Harry, to touch the lives of more people than one could know. For all who have known Lisa, the unforgettable image of her warm, endearing smile serves as a lasting symbol of her big heart and lively spirit.
Lisa was predeceased by her devoted husband, Harry E. Miley. She is survived by daughters, Carol Sheppard (Neil) of Tallahassee, FL and Chris Novey (Edward) of Athens, GA.; as well as grandchildren, Melissa Kerns of New York City, David Kerns (Anu) and their daughters, Hannah and Lea, of Copenhagen, Denmark, Daniel Novey of Los Angeles, CA, and Levi Novey (Alicia) and their daughter, Coral, of Arlington, VA.
In addition to a large, extended family that Lisa embraced with all her heart, she cherished many dear friends who were a part of her life over the years:
Doris Mathis of Tallahassee, Greg Grabowski of Tallahassee, Dot and Frank Pichard (deceased), Vickey Pichard Martin (Don) of St Augustine, the Helen and Ernest Menendez family of Tallahassee, Gertrude and Max Moser (deceased), Lee Ann Moser and John Moser of Baton Rouge, LA and Mary Moser Watts of Tallahassee, as well as Melissa's and David's father, David V. Kerns, Jr. (Sherra) of Nashville; TN.
Lisa's family would like to thank those who traveled from near and far in order to pay tribute to her life and memory. Heartfelt thanks to the caregivers who have so capably cared for and cherished Lisa in recent months: Nartosa Miller, Charmere Barber and Lashondra Neely. The family is also grateful to the many others who have kindly cared for Lisa (and Harry) over time and the compassionate staff of Big Bend Hospice.
Culley's Meadowood of Tallahassee is handling service arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 120 W. Park Avenue, Tallahassee, FL 32301.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from June 20 to June 23, 2019