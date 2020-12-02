Dr. Elicia M. ColeyTallahassee, FL - Elicia Moore Coley, Doctor of Pharmacy, 48, of Tallahassee passed on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Life Deliverance Ministries, 3377 South Jim Lee Road, Tallahassee. Public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Dr. Coley earned her nursing degree from FIU and her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from FAMU. She held leadership positions at TMH, CVS, Gadsden Community Hospital and AHCA. She also was an associate pastor at Overcomers Worship Center. Survivors include her husband, Rev. Dr. Demetrius Coley, Sr.; son, Demetrius II; daughters: D'Aundra and Demetria Coley; parents, Ernest and Emma Fairrow Moore; siblings: Eric (Caroline) Moore and Karon Moore; and numerous other relatives and friends.