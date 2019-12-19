|
Elinor Oven
Tallahassee - Elinor Oven (Mrs. Raney A Oven Sr.), passed peacefully away on December 18, 2019 surrounded by her family. She had a wonderful life of 99 years, born November 12, 1920 in Rocky Mount, Virginia.
She graduated from the University of Virginia School of Nursing School where she met her husband of 52 years, Dr. Raney A. Oven who preceded her death in 1995. She was also preceded in death by her daughter Elinor Oven Schroder in 2001.
She was an active member of St. John's Episcopal Church Circle and the Colonial Dames. She is survived by her children, Raney A. Oven Jr. (Julie) and Mary Wren Menard (Cathy). Her Grandchildren, Peter Christopher Schroeder (Jenny), Raney William Oven (Samatha), Corrie Menard, Lea Amiss and Rachel Miller. Also, nine great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on Monday December 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the St. John's Episcopal Cemetery. There will be a reception for family and friends at St. John's Fellowship Hall after the service.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to Big Bend Hospice or .
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019