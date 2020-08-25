1/
Elissa Espy Duncan
1959 - 2020
Elissa Espy Duncan

Tallahassee - Elissa Espy Duncan, age 60 entered rest August 23, 2020. She was born in Rome, GA grew up in Americus, GA and had lived in Tallahassee for 35 years. Elissa had been an active member of Celebration Baptist Church. She was a member of the Lady Links and had taught Junior Golf Camps with Becky Sauers, and catered events with Jake Cox. Elissa held a certificate as a Master Gardener from the University of Florida.

Survivors include her husband, Richard Duncan; daughter Bree Lovel (Clay); sons Matt Duncan (Heather), Paul Duncan, Blake Duncan; three grandchildren Marybel, Isla, Taylor; mother Jocelyn Espy; sisters Cherilyn Guth (Buddy), Elaine Espy (Diana Styles); brother Carleton Espy ( Dani).

Funeral services will be held 4:00 p.m. Saturday, August 29th at Bevis Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2:00 until service time. The service will be available to view live online at https://www.bevisfh.com. To watch, click on the word Obituaries at the top of the homepage, then click on the name of your loved one, and then the green Photos and Videos tab. Staff members will be available to answer questions or help with technical issues at (850) 385-2193.

Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements.




Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
