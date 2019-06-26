|
Elizabeth Ann Carter
Tallahassee - Elizabeth Ann Carter passed away Friday June 14, 2019 at Big Bend Hospice House. Ann was born in Gainesville, Florida on May 27, 1947 while her father was a student at the University of Florida. She spent the majority of her life in Tallahassee where she worked for many years at local law firms.
Ann was the second oldest of eight children of Frank and Betty Carter, both of Tallahassee. She graduated from Leon High School in 1965 and attended FSU, following in her mothers footsteps. Ann was a member of St. Johns Episcopal Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Sidney James. She is survived by her husband James Rowe of Tallahassee and by her siblings Frank , Ken, Frances and Virginia of Tallahassee, Fred of Stafford, Virginia and Steve of Alachua, Florida along with a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd, 32308.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from June 26 to June 28, 2019