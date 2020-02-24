Services
1935 - 2020
Elizabeth Anne Stone Obituary
Elizabeth Anne Stone

Tallahassee - September 29,1935 - February 20, 2020

Anne returned to the Creator in His care on February 20, 2020. She was wife to Judge Donald Stone for 64 years, mother to Robert, Michael, Gary, Mark and Lisa, grandmother to their children, and sister to Celinda, Ben and Debbie. Her life's journey included service as a social worker; friend, adviser and mentor to many; a voracious reader, avid walker, skilled gardener and cook extraordinaire; listener and soulful confidant. Anne proudly raised a family in Coral Gables, spending summers in Black Mountain, NC, and later settled in Tallahassee. She will be forever loved. A memorial ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 2 PM at Beggs Funeral Home Apalachee, 3322 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, FL 32311. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributing to the FSU Foundation or a local charity of your choice.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020
