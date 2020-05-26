Services
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
Elizabeth Baker


1939 - 2020
Elizabeth Baker Obituary
Elizabeth Baker

Tallahassee - Elizabeth Austin Baker, 81, of Tallahassee, FL passed away Monday, May 25, 2020.

Graveside Service will be 11 AM Saturday May 30, 2020 at Southside Cemetery.

Viewing will be Friday, May 29, 2020 from 10 AM to 6 PM at Strong & Jones Funeral Home.

Survivors include her devoted daughter, Mary Rayshell Holmes; three loving sisters, Emily James, Susie Ray and Dorothy McPherson; three grandchildren, Elliott R. Holmes, Austin R. Holmes and Justin R. Holmes; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 26 to May 28, 2020
