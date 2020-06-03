Elizabeth C. Burgess
1948 - 2020
Elizabeth C. Burgess

Tallahassee - Elizabeth C. Burgess passed away on Sunday, May 31, in Tallahassee, FL, after a brief illness.

Homegoing service will be Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11 am at St. John A.M.E. Church Cemetery, 4445 Bainbridge Hwy, Quincy, FL. Viewing will be Friday, June 5, 2020 12 (Noon) to 6 pm at Strong & Jones Funeral Home and Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 10 am to 11 am at the cemetery.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents O.D. Perine, Louis Aubrey, and Beulah Sykes Perine Aubrey, her brothers, James Perine, David Perine, Sr. and Robert Perine; her beloved sister-in-law, Rose Perine; her brother-in-law, Harold "Pigeon" Sims; her nephews, Ronald Perine and Andre Sims; and her nieces Rochelle Sims and Sherika McCray.

She leaves to cherish her legacy and memory, her husband, CW5(R) Joseph Burgess, Jr.; her daughter, Dr. Kimberly Burgess of Albany, GA; her son, Joseph L. Burgess (Shannon) of Tallahassee, FL; two brothers, Gregory Perine, Sr., and Gary Aubrey, (Margaret) of St. Louis, MO; three sisters, Joyce Sims, Brenda Blockton (William), and Marguerite McGhee (Robert) of St. Louis, MO; three brothers-in-law, Deacon John Burgess and Elder Henry Burgess, (Linda) of Detroit, MI, and Bishop Jake Burgess (Estelle) of Tallahassee, FL; one sister-in-law, Ella McMillan of Mt. Pleasant, FL; two grandsons, Deronte Burgess and Micah Lewis; a granddaughter, Alana Waddell; two godsons, Gregory Sims Sr. and Douglas Valdez; and a host of nieces, nephews, and adopted children along the way.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
629 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

0 entries
