Elizabeth Graddy
Quincy - Mrs. Elizabeth Graddy, 73, departed this life on Sunday, July 28, 2019 in Quincy, FL. She leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, Lamar Graddy; two sons, Lamar Graddy, Christopher L. Graddy (Annie), both of Quincy, FL; one daughter, Tammy Graddy-Ceasor (Marcus), Chattahoochee, FL; four brothers, Willie James Mason, Chattahoochee, FL, Jimmy Lee Mason, Charleston Young, Dennis Yon, all of Quincy, FL; five sisters, Evangelist Betty Graham (James), Jersey City NJ, Frances Davis, Reatha Johnson, Ruthie Green, Clydie Young (Bennie), all of Quincy, FL; 18 grands; 9 great-grands. Visitation will be Friday, August 2, 2019 from 2 PM - 7 PM, at the Mortuary. A celebration of life will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at St. Mary MB Church, Quincy, FL with burial at Greensboro Community Cemetery, Greensboro, FL. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the GRADDY family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 1, 2019