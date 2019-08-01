Services
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-4849
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary MB Church
Quincy, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Graddy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Graddy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Graddy Obituary
Elizabeth Graddy

Quincy - Mrs. Elizabeth Graddy, 73, departed this life on Sunday, July 28, 2019 in Quincy, FL. She leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, Lamar Graddy; two sons, Lamar Graddy, Christopher L. Graddy (Annie), both of Quincy, FL; one daughter, Tammy Graddy-Ceasor (Marcus), Chattahoochee, FL; four brothers, Willie James Mason, Chattahoochee, FL, Jimmy Lee Mason, Charleston Young, Dennis Yon, all of Quincy, FL; five sisters, Evangelist Betty Graham (James), Jersey City NJ, Frances Davis, Reatha Johnson, Ruthie Green, Clydie Young (Bennie), all of Quincy, FL; 18 grands; 9 great-grands. Visitation will be Friday, August 2, 2019 from 2 PM - 7 PM, at the Mortuary. A celebration of life will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at St. Mary MB Church, Quincy, FL with burial at Greensboro Community Cemetery, Greensboro, FL. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the GRADDY family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now