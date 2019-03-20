|
Elizabeth K. Strange
Grand Ridge - Mrs. Elizabeth K. Strange, 80, of Grand Ridge, FL went home to be with the Lord on March 11, 2019 at her home with her family at her side.
She was a native of Leon County, Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents: Perry and Beatrice Kirkland; and a son, Donald Strange, Jr.
She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law: Lisa Ford (James) of Tallahassee, Florida and Patricia Johnson (David) of Grand Ridge, Florida; four sisters: Laura Kirkland of Sneads, Florida, Dorothy Franklin of Grand Ridge, Florida, Mary Mears and Lillie Walters of Marianna, Florida; four grandchildren: Michael Ford, Raven Ford, David Johnson, Jr. (Tessa) and Patrick Johnson (Summer); one great grandson, Benjamin Gibson; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life will be Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 1:30 PM at Cypress Community Church, 2809 Church Street, Cypress, FL.
The family will receive friends at 1 PM at the church, under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 20, 2019