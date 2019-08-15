Services
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
The Greater Mt. Zion P.B. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth L. White

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth L. White Obituary
Elizabeth L. White

Tallahassee - Elizabeth L. White, 82, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019.

Funeral service will be Saturday, August 17, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at The Greater Mt. Zion P.B. Church with burial at Southside Cemetery.

She was a member of The Greater Mt. Zion P.B. Church where she served on the Mothers Board she was also a member of the Smith Williams Service Center Senior Program.

She is survived by her sons, Elder Connell Leonard, Sr. (Essie), Mizell White (Earnestine); daughter, Glogenia White; brother, Joseph Leonard of Tallahassee, Elson Hogan, Jr. (Faye), Gary Hogan (Wanda), Larry Hogan (Wanda) all of Orlando, Steve Hogan (Geradine); sisters, Eddie Mae Mutch (Willie) of Tallahassee and Connie Hogan of Orlando, 9 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren, uncles, Wallace Williams and Leroy Williams and a host of nieces, nephew other relatives and the Greater Mt. Zion Church Family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Isaiah "Pop" White.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now