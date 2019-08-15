|
Elizabeth L. White
Tallahassee - Elizabeth L. White, 82, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019.
Funeral service will be Saturday, August 17, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at The Greater Mt. Zion P.B. Church with burial at Southside Cemetery.
She was a member of The Greater Mt. Zion P.B. Church where she served on the Mothers Board she was also a member of the Smith Williams Service Center Senior Program.
She is survived by her sons, Elder Connell Leonard, Sr. (Essie), Mizell White (Earnestine); daughter, Glogenia White; brother, Joseph Leonard of Tallahassee, Elson Hogan, Jr. (Faye), Gary Hogan (Wanda), Larry Hogan (Wanda) all of Orlando, Steve Hogan (Geradine); sisters, Eddie Mae Mutch (Willie) of Tallahassee and Connie Hogan of Orlando, 9 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren, uncles, Wallace Williams and Leroy Williams and a host of nieces, nephew other relatives and the Greater Mt. Zion Church Family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Isaiah "Pop" White.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 15, 2019