Elizabeth Lindsey Ogburn
Tallahassee - It is with Christian love and sorrow we announce the passing of our wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Elizabeth Pinkston Lindsey Ogburn, 93. She died of natural causes July 29, 2019, at her home in Tallahassee, Florida.
Elizabeth was born in Jerome, Idaho, March 8,1926 to Green Berry Pinkston and Belva Lockwood Coats Pinkston. She completed her nurses' training in Idaho and earned a Master's Degree in Nursing at the University of Utah while working at the Veteran's Administration Hospital. In 1967 she was appointed Supervisor of Psychiatric Nursing at the Veteran's Administration Hospital in Gainesville, Florida. In Gainesville she met and married Dr. Benjamin Rivers Ogburn in 1970. Elizabeth was a faculty member at the Florida State University (1972-1978), and later at the University of West Florida's (1878-1988).
Her family will cherish unforgettable memories of her dynamic personality, her frankness, her council and advice, her wisdom, and her unending love. She is survived by her husband Benjamin Rivers Ogburn, MD; daughters Anne Lindsey, Chattanooga, TN; Kim Lindsey Basford (Al), Tallahassee, FL; and step-son Benjamin Rivers Ogburn Jr (Heather), Huntington Beach, CA.
In the week prior to her passing she visited with all of her grandchildren, their spouses, and met her one-month old great grandson Knox Franklin Basford, Spanish Fort, AL. Grandchildren include Lindsey Joseph Helseth, Columbus, OH; Brian Rivers Basford (Leigh), Madison, FL; Charles Franklin Basford (Haley) Spanish Fort, AL; Sarah Elizabeth Basford, Tallahassee, FL; Harrison Rivers Ogburn and Bryce Wellington Ogburn, Huntington Beach, CA. Their grandmother's memory will live on forever in their hearts.
Upon retirement, Elizabeth and her husband divided their time between their beloved homes in South Bristol, ME and Napier, NZ where she loved to entertain her many close friends, watercolor, garden, observe and interact with wild-life, and antique.
At a later date, family and friends will gather at her island home in Maine to commemorate and celebrate Elizabeth's will-lived life.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 22, 2019