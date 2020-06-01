Elizabeth (Libby) Long Bradley
Keller - Elizabeth (Libby) Fleming Long Bradley of Keller, Texas passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Ft. Worth, Texas. Libby was born in St. Petersburg, Florida, on April 6, 1958. She was predeceased by her father Dr. William H. Long and is survived by her mother Nell Long; her husband of 39 years Rick Bradley, sons Spencer (Devon), Ryan and daughter Shelley, all of Keller, Texas; two grandchildren Ariana Bradley and Liam Bradley; brother Allen Long (Marie) and several nieces and nephews.
Libby grew up in Tallahassee, attended Maclay School and graduated from St. Mary's School and Peace College (both in Raleigh, NC). Libby developed a fondness for Alligator Point and Florida's gulf coast and enjoyed sharing this with her family during their trips to Florida. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and enjoyed gardening and preparing meals for her family and friends.
In keeping with her wishes no formal service will be held. For those wishing to honor her memory donations may be made to Peace College or a favorite charity.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.