Elizabeth (Betsy) McKinnon Jones passed away on August 4, 2020. She was born on January 3, 1945 in Thomasville, GA to Len and Bet McKinnon. She lived in Thomasville and Albany, GA until moving to Tallahassee in 1957. Betsy graduated from Leon High School in 1963. She attended Auburn University and Florida State University, where she earned her Bachelor's and Master's degrees. She was a devoted fan of FSU and loved all sports; especially football, women's volleyball and basketball. She was a member of the Extra Point Club.Betsy was a 1st grade teacher in Atlanta, GA for 20 years, making her way back "home" to Tallahassee, FL in 1992. While in Tallahassee, she worked for the Florida Lottery, the Department of Education and was an active member of the Killearn United Methodist Church. She loved time spent with her niece and nephew and their children. She enjoyed traveling and visiting friends and family all over the US. Her joy was doing special things for others, often baking or making creative projects to share.Betsy is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her brother, Len McKinnon (Sandra) of Columbus, GA; her brother, Jack McKinnon (Pam) of Tallahassee; her niece, Michele Kitchens (Kelly); her nephew, Mac McKinnon (Tarah) of Tallahassee, FL; great-nieces and nephews: Dawson, Kamdyn, Harper, Rylan and Breckon. She is also survived by her godchildren, Andrea Hackney and Michael Dillon; and her longtime friends, Judy & Terry Dillon and Bonnie & David Worton.Her family will hold a private memorial service at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Killearn United Methodist Church, Big Bend Hospice or FSU Extra Point Club.