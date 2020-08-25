Elizabeth (Beth) NovingerTallahassee - Elizabeth (Beth) Novinger of Live Oak Island, Wakulla County, peacefully passed away on Aug 7, 2020. She suffered for 10 years from progressive loss of vision and memory loss, devastating in view of her love of books, outdoor athletics, and career as an English and Literature professor at Tallahassee Community College with a PhD from FSU. She was a loved member of the Shell Point sailing community and was an active member of the Apalachee Yacht Club from its inception.Beth numerous unique lifetime experiences included the following: Outward Bound sailing instructor in Maine; mountaineering in the Cascades; bicycle trips to Ireland (solo), Scotland (solo) and Glacier National Park self-supported, dogsledding in Denali National Park, and an Arctic adventure cruise to Greenland where she kayaked among a pod of humpback whales.She spent a year's sabbatical in Bogota Columbia teaching English and taught herself Spanish. She loved visiting Oaxaca, Mexico, because of its charm, art, and indigenous community. On a trip to Oaxaca, she rhetorically asked "why does one leave home, a place of security, family, and friends, to travel to a foreign environment." The answer she gave was "to find oneself!"For many years, she traveled throughout the Bahamas on her favorite sailboat with her longtime dedicated companion whom she called "Charlie." They enjoyed many sunsets at anchor after a gourmet meal, always with wine, shared with family and friends. Charlie was totally committed to her care and well-being during the 10 years of her illness, taking her to numerous concerts at Ruby Diamond until the final 6 months of her life."Charlie," her sisters and nieces and nephew, and her many loyal friends mourn Beth's passing but celebrate the life she chose to live to the fullest.