|
|
Elizabeth Parramore Nix
Tallahassee - Elizabeth Parramore Nix, 51, of Quincy, Florida passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 from flu complications.
Elizabeth was born on December 22, 1968 to Andy and Elaine Parramore. She graduated from Robert F. Munroe School in 1986. She pursued a career as a Real Estate Paralegal, but her most important and cherished job was being a mother to her 14 year old son Andrew.
Elizabeth is known to many as EP6, Queen E, and Liz. She loved people and would help anyone in need. She never met a stranger and her front porch "The Proctor Street Pound" was always open for friendly conversations, a homeless person needing a cold drink, or to a Rockstar wanting to jam.
She loved all genres of music inspired by her father and began her Rockstar chasing days in her Aunt Marie's Trans-Am. Elizabeth was a huge supporter of local musicians, but they considered her the real Rockstar with her outgoing spontaneous personality and ability to make people smile.
Life revolved around Andrew. She and Andrew took many road trips together. Through their travels she felt it was important to show Andrew as many new places as possible. They shared laughter and memories as they visited friends along the way.
She was a huge advocate for mental health awareness. If you were a Facebook friend, you could tell how passionate she was for the cause.
Elizabeth was predeceased by her parents, Elaine and Andy Parramore, her grandparents Liz and Collis Hamilton and Hooty Parramore.
She is survived by her son Andrew Parramore Nix, sister Andrea Parramore Clark, her nieces Corbyn and Addyson Clark, her great nephew Asher and her paternal grandmother Bonnie Parramore.
Rock On Bitch - We love you and you will be missed!
A graveside service will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant, FL. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until service time at the graveside.
Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, FL., 850-627-7677, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020