Services
Charles McClellan Funeral Home
15 S. Jackson Street
Quincy, FL 32351
850-627-7677
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Nix
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Parramore Nix


1968 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Parramore Nix Obituary
Elizabeth Parramore Nix

Tallahassee - Elizabeth Parramore Nix, 51, of Quincy, Florida passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 from flu complications.

Elizabeth was born on December 22, 1968 to Andy and Elaine Parramore. She graduated from Robert F. Munroe School in 1986. She pursued a career as a Real Estate Paralegal, but her most important and cherished job was being a mother to her 14 year old son Andrew.

Elizabeth is known to many as EP6, Queen E, and Liz. She loved people and would help anyone in need. She never met a stranger and her front porch "The Proctor Street Pound" was always open for friendly conversations, a homeless person needing a cold drink, or to a Rockstar wanting to jam.

She loved all genres of music inspired by her father and began her Rockstar chasing days in her Aunt Marie's Trans-Am. Elizabeth was a huge supporter of local musicians, but they considered her the real Rockstar with her outgoing spontaneous personality and ability to make people smile.

Life revolved around Andrew. She and Andrew took many road trips together. Through their travels she felt it was important to show Andrew as many new places as possible. They shared laughter and memories as they visited friends along the way.

She was a huge advocate for mental health awareness. If you were a Facebook friend, you could tell how passionate she was for the cause.

Elizabeth was predeceased by her parents, Elaine and Andy Parramore, her grandparents Liz and Collis Hamilton and Hooty Parramore.

She is survived by her son Andrew Parramore Nix, sister Andrea Parramore Clark, her nieces Corbyn and Addyson Clark, her great nephew Asher and her paternal grandmother Bonnie Parramore.

Rock On Bitch - We love you and you will be missed!

A graveside service will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant, FL. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until service time at the graveside.

Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, FL., 850-627-7677, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -