|
|
Elizabeth Williams
Tallahassee, FL - Elizabeth Mullings Williams, 81, passed at home on Monday, February 18, 2019. Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday at First Christian Church of Orange Park, with burial following in Magnolia Cemetery, Orange Park, FL. Mrs. Williams was a native Jamaican and an accomplished seamstress. Among her survivors are her husband, Percival Williams and a host of other relatives and friends. TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950) is serving the family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 7, 2019