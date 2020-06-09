Elkin D. Austin
1928 - 2020
Elkin D. Austin

Tallahassee - Elkin D. Austin, 91, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Graveside service will be 11 A.M. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Clifford Hill Cemetery. Viewing/visitation will be Friday, June 12, 2020 from 12 (Noon) to 6 P.M. at Strong & Jones Funeral Home.

Mr. Austin was an Army Veteran. He retired from Florida State University and was a deacon at Testerina P.B. Church, where he served faithfully and loved singing in the choir.

Leaving to cherish his memories are two sons, Ronald Austin and Kenneth Austin; three daughters, Linda Flowers, Pamela Johnson (Lewis) and Tameka Austin; one sister, Bernice Jefferson (Louis); and a host of grandchildren, great children, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Everlena Austin.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
629 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
