Elkin D. AustinTallahassee - Elkin D. Austin, 91, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.Graveside service will be 11 A.M. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Clifford Hill Cemetery. Viewing/visitation will be Friday, June 12, 2020 from 12 (Noon) to 6 P.M. at Strong & Jones Funeral Home.Mr. Austin was an Army Veteran. He retired from Florida State University and was a deacon at Testerina P.B. Church, where he served faithfully and loved singing in the choir.Leaving to cherish his memories are two sons, Ronald Austin and Kenneth Austin; three daughters, Linda Flowers, Pamela Johnson (Lewis) and Tameka Austin; one sister, Bernice Jefferson (Louis); and a host of grandchildren, great children, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.He was preceded in death by his wife, Everlena Austin.