Mrs. Ella Hill Reed
Tallahassee, FL - Mrs. Ella Bell Hill Reed, 98, passed on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Funeral services are 12 noon Friday at Shady Grove #1 P.B. Church, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Thursday (TODAY) at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. A native of Eatonton, GA, Mrs. Reed was a devout member of Bethel AME Church, Tallahassee, having served in numerous capacities including Sunday School teacher. She was an educator (Home Economics) in the Gadsden County School System for 33 years. After retiring, she served as a substitute teacher in Leon County for 15 years. Cherishing her love and legacy are her loving son, Wesley J. (Sylvia) Reed, Sr.; grandchildren, Wesley Jr., Kimberly and Bradley (Nichole) Reed, Christopher and Maurice Kirksey and Marcus Wood; two great-grandchildren, Aubrey Reed and Brayden Terry; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family, including the Mills, Lewis and Harris families.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 18, 2019