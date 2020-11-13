Ellen Ada
Rodgers - Ellen "Lani" Rodgers of Tallahassee, Florida passed away peacefully on November 10, 2020 at the age of 86.
Lani was born on 19 October 1934 to the late John Phillip Reighter and Helen Josephine Reighter. Her early years were spent in Pennsylvania, Germany, and Hawaii. She graduated from Hood College in Frederick, Maryland with a BA in History and Political Science in 1955. After graduating, Lani globe-trotted through Europe and the Middle East where she met and married Harvey "Roy" Rodgers. They returned to the United States in 1968 and settled in Tallahassee.
Lani was the quintessential voyager. She loved to travel and learn about the unique cultures and wonders of the world. Her insatiable wanderlust led her to 98 countries over her lifetime. When asked about even the most obscure destinations, her eyes would brighten as she recited details and trivia about the region and its people. Lani turned her wayfaring passion into a 52-year career as an international travel consultant. She never tired of helping others embark on their own adventures and eagerly awaited her clients' returns to hear details of their journeys over a glass of wine.
But when recently asked what she was most proud of in life, Lani said without hesitation, "watching my beloved daughter and two sons reach adulthood as responsible adults and providing me with beautiful grandchildren." As a single mother, she worked hard to provide for her family, working two jobs, while keeping up with three children. Many will remember Lani as an amiable, worldly socialite, but her children knew her as a devoted, brave, and determined mother who only wanted the best for her family.
Lani is survived by her sister Sarah Elizabeth "Betsy" Moniz and brother John (Rita) Reighter, her children LeRoy (Shari) Rodgers, Phillip (Suzette) Rodgers, and Adrienne (Don) Trykowski, her beloved grandchildren, Tyler, Leah, Sarah (Matt), Amber (Allen), Seth, Jacob, Liam, Kroy, Carlin, Blaine, Colson, Kennedy, many nieces, nephews, other family members, and innumerable friends who she cherished.
Bon Voyage Lani
The family will have a private memorial service, in respect of COVID social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the Florida State University Florence Study Abroad Program at https://one.fsu.edu/foundation/donate/give-online?fid=E2NNIaSq5n0_&fdesc=H2%2FNtHa3%2BXNACJStpkuMol2zAfu5ve8q%2FynJ8Re4peM_
To leave condolences and/or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.culleysmeadowwoodfuneral.com
