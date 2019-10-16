|
Ellen Anderson
Tallahassee - Ellen Jerger Anderson, 98, transitioned peacefully at her home Mon. Oct. 7 in Tallahassee. Funeral service will be 1pm Sat. Oct. 19 at Mt. Pisgah AME Church # 1 Fairbanks Ferry Rd, Talla.Fl., with burial at Southside Cemetery. She is survived by her daughters: Elnora Dickey, Daisy Vickers (caregiver), Evangelist Betty Welch; (5) nieces, (6) nephews, (22) grands, (25) great grands, (12) great great grands; God son: Curtis McBride; and a host of other relatives & friends; Dr. Derryck T. Richardson Sr,LFDE & Precious Memories, Home for Funerals (850) 576-4144 is assisting the Anderson Family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019