Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Syracuse, NY - First Lady Ellen L. Brantum-Holliman, 72, of Syracuse, NY unexpectedly entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Private funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Emmanuel Temple Church of God In Christ. Services are entrusted to Gethers Funeral Services, Inc. (315-476-0157). Ellen was a 1965 graduate and cheerleader at the Old Lincoln High School, Tallahassee. She retired as an administrator after 27 years with the City of Syracuse. She worked with her husband as co-founder of Mt. Zion Holiness Church, serving in numerous capacities. Cherishing fond memories are: her beloved husband and caregiver, Pastor Herman E. Holliman; children, Derrick (Kimberly) Holmes, DaVon (Cheryl) Holliman, LeKeisha and Elizabeth Gilchrist; 13 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brothers, Willie R. Jones and John (Kathleen) Brantum; sisters: Reverend Elizabeth Brantum and Phyllis M. Brantum-Taylor; sisters-in-love: Rita Brantum, Phyllis Huggins-Brantum and Patricia Hart-Brantum; 6 goddaughters; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 27 to May 28, 2020
