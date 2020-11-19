1/
Ellen Quinsey
1930 - 2020
Ellen Quinsey

Tallahassee - Ellen Moore Quinsey, 90, of Tallahassee, FL. passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

The funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Faith Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends after the service in the Chapel. A private interment will follow at Concord Cemetery.

Mrs Quinsey was born August 23, 1930 in Gadsden County, FL, the daughter Robert Lee Moore and Ruby Parrish Moore. She worked in the Registrar's Office at Florida State University for 30 years before retiring. She was a member of Concordia Baptist Church.

Survivors include her daughter Sandy Quinsey of Tallahassee; a grandson Rick Quinsey (wife Pat) and two great grandchildren Logan and Laura Quinsey all of Tallahassee; Her brothers Jerry and Terry Moore of Havana. And a host of other relatives who she loved greatly.

Mrs Quinsey was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Joe Haywood Quinsey; sisters Virgina Quinsey, Hattie Jones, Patricia Moore Harvell and her brothers Robert Moore, James Moore and Charles Moore. Faith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements (850-539-4300 or www.faithfuneralhome.com)

Due to the ongoing concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, those attending are asked to maintain the recommended safe social distancing and wear protective mask






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
