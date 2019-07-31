Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Celebrate New Life Tabernacle
Ellison Carl Womack Sr. Obituary
Ellison Carl Womack, Sr.

Tallahassee, FL - Ellison Carl Womack, Sr., 72, passed on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Funeral services are 12 noon Friday at Celebrate New Life Tabernacle, with burial in Tallahassee National Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Thursday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. A native of New Orleans, Mr. Womack was a U.S. Army veteran ( Purple Heart, Oak Leaf Cluster) and a retired director/producer with WFSU TV. Survivors include his wife, Lougeana Jennings Womack; sons, Ellison Carl II and Carlton (Lashaun) Womack; step-sons, Ronald Rivers, Eldred and Jason Jennings; daughters, Levetta Nesbitt, Erica Womack, Charlene Hunter and Ladye (Elder Tommie) Lindsey; brother, Reginald (Ruby) Womack; sisters, Mildred Womack and Rosemary Williams; 17 grand and 2 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 31, 2019
