Ellison Carl Womack, Sr.
Tallahassee, FL - Ellison Carl Womack, Sr., 72, passed on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Funeral services are 12 noon Friday at Celebrate New Life Tabernacle, with burial in Tallahassee National Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Thursday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. A native of New Orleans, Mr. Womack was a U.S. Army veteran ( Purple Heart, Oak Leaf Cluster) and a retired director/producer with WFSU TV. Survivors include his wife, Lougeana Jennings Womack; sons, Ellison Carl II and Carlton (Lashaun) Womack; step-sons, Ronald Rivers, Eldred and Jason Jennings; daughters, Levetta Nesbitt, Erica Womack, Charlene Hunter and Ladye (Elder Tommie) Lindsey; brother, Reginald (Ruby) Womack; sisters, Mildred Womack and Rosemary Williams; 17 grand and 2 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 31, 2019