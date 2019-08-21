|
|
Ellsworth Harvey
Crawfordville - Ellsworth Harvey, passed away at home on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the age of 90. He was born on January 28, 1929 at his family home in Crawfordville, Florida, to his parents, Leroy Harvey Sr. and Naomi Raker Harvey. He grew up and lived in Crawfordville all of his life, and built his family home one-half mile from his birthplace. He loved Crawfordville and never wanted to be anywhere else. Ellsworth owned and operated Harvey Tile Company for over 40 years and was a Master Tile Setter, doing work in many state buildings in Tallahassee and at Tallahassee Memorial Regional Hospital. He was an avid bird hunter and raised and trained quail hunting dogs for many years. He loved watching his dogs more than he loved hunting. He also loved to fish especially casting for mullet. Wonderful fish fries were held at his home with many friends and family. He loved people and having a good time.
Ellsworth is predeceased by his parents, Leroy Harvey Sr. and Naomi Raker Harvey, three brothers, L.R. Harvey Jr., Fulton Harvey and Walton Harvey and one sister, Wynelle Wiginton.
He is survived by his wife, Mary G. Harvey, his two children, Michael E. Harvey and Melinda H. Young, step daughters Mary Ellen Mirkinson, Laura Dodson and Sarah Holt, his two grandsons L.F. Young III "Trey" and Brian H. Young, step grandchildren Mac Ogden, Maggie Ogden and Toj Cassidy, four great grandsons Tripp, Pepper, Tate & Banks, many nieces and nephews and his longtime angel caregivers, Latrese Webster, Angelique Webster and Sierra Webster.
A Celebration of his Life was held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 6:00 pm at the Harvey Cemetery in Crawfordville.
Memorial Contributions in his honor may be made to Big Bend Hospice. 1823 Mahan Center Blvd. Tallahassee, FL 32308 850-878-5310 Bigbendhospice.org.
Trey Young with Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with their arrangements. 850-926-5919 Familyfhc.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 21, 2019