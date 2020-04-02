Services
Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
Elmer Clifton Cosgrove


1962 - 2020
Elmer Clifton Cosgrove Obituary
Elmer Clifton Cosgrove

Tallahassee - Cliff Cosgrove, 57, of Tallahassee, passed unexpectedly on Monday, March 30, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his father, Elmer (Bud) Cosgrove; mother, Phyllis Jean Haines Cosgrove; brother, E. Michael, and father-in-law, Reggie Carnes.

He faithfully served in the United States Army and for the past 17 years, with his wife, Wendy, managed Fort Knox Storage, North. A die hard FSU fan, he bled Garnet & Gold; he also enjoyed Nascar and playing disc golf with his boys.

Cliff served as the President of Lake Jackson Fire Rescue for 10+ years. He was a long time member and Head Usher for Simply Grace Church.

Cliff was the type of man that would give you the shirt off his back and the last dollar from his pocket. He was always there if you needed him, and he never knew a stranger.

He had a kind, loving heart and always had a smile on his face. He loved to joke around with everyone. In every sense of the word, he was a true family man. He loved his family with all his heart and soul, and was very proud of his children and grandsons.

In addition to his wife, Wendy Jean Carnes Cosgrove of 38 years, he is survived by his daughter, Amanda Marie Cosgrove Bruce (husband, Russel); his son, C. Matthew Cosgrove (wife, Angela); and his son, Dustin Bain Cosgrove. He is also survived by his two grandsons, Lachlan Lee Bruce and Phillip Michael Garcia; niece, Mariah Paige Carnes; his mother-in-law, Carol Carnes; his sisters, Laura Cosgrove and Diana McDaniel; his best friends, Mike Hoffmann, Carson Cornell, and Pastor Charles Pettis. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and many friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made at: www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020
