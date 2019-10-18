|
|
Elmer McPherson
Sycamore Community - ELMER RANDALL MCPHERSON, age 70 passed away, Wednesday, October 16th at the Big Bend Hospice House after a two year battle with lung cancer.
Surviving is his wife of 46 years, Glenda McPherson, a daughter and son-in-law, Ashley & Justin Wilmot, a son, Mathew McPherson, and the apple of his eye, his granddaughter, Olivia. Additional survivors include two brothers, Jerry McPherson, and Larry McPherson, in-laws, Betty Bentley, Charlie & Janice Tyus, Donnie Taylor, Robert & Melissa Walden, Dino & Tammy Parramore, Ricky Bass, nephews Timmy Bentley, Toby McPherson, and several niece and nephew in-laws.
He was predeceased by his parents, Elmer Martin McPherson and Julia Bentley McPherson, a brother, Jimmy N Bentley, and two nephews, Jason McPherson and Kevin McNeil and brother-in-law, Mike Taylor.
He honorably served in the U. S. Army, retired after 33 years with the U. S. Postal Service and was a member of the Sycamore U M Church.
Memorial donations may be mailed to the Taunton Family Children's Home, P O Box 870 , Wewahitchka, FL 32465 or Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32308-5428.
Visitation will be Monday, October 21st from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Independent Funeral Home,(850-875-1529) Quincy, FL. Services will be held Tuesday, October 22nd at 11:00 am at Sycamore United Methodist Church, 3246 Sycamore Road, Quincy, FL.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019