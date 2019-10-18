Services
Independent Funeral Home
211 E. Jefferson Street
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-1529
Resources
More Obituaries for Elmer McPherson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elmer McPherson


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elmer McPherson Obituary
Elmer McPherson

Sycamore Community - ELMER RANDALL MCPHERSON, age 70 passed away, Wednesday, October 16th at the Big Bend Hospice House after a two year battle with lung cancer.

Surviving is his wife of 46 years, Glenda McPherson, a daughter and son-in-law, Ashley & Justin Wilmot, a son, Mathew McPherson, and the apple of his eye, his granddaughter, Olivia. Additional survivors include two brothers, Jerry McPherson, and Larry McPherson, in-laws, Betty Bentley, Charlie & Janice Tyus, Donnie Taylor, Robert & Melissa Walden, Dino & Tammy Parramore, Ricky Bass, nephews Timmy Bentley, Toby McPherson, and several niece and nephew in-laws.

He was predeceased by his parents, Elmer Martin McPherson and Julia Bentley McPherson, a brother, Jimmy N Bentley, and two nephews, Jason McPherson and Kevin McNeil and brother-in-law, Mike Taylor.

He honorably served in the U. S. Army, retired after 33 years with the U. S. Postal Service and was a member of the Sycamore U M Church.

Memorial donations may be mailed to the Taunton Family Children's Home, P O Box 870 , Wewahitchka, FL 32465 or Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32308-5428.

Visitation will be Monday, October 21st from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Independent Funeral Home,(850-875-1529) Quincy, FL. Services will be held Tuesday, October 22nd at 11:00 am at Sycamore United Methodist Church, 3246 Sycamore Road, Quincy, FL.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elmer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now