1/1
Elnora J. Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elnora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elnora J. Jones

Monticello, FL - Elnora James Jones, 60, of Monticello's Lloyd Community passed on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Graveside services are 10:00 a.m. Saturday in Old Union Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p. m. Friday at St. Paul P. B. Church, Miccosukee. Born in Thomasville, GA, Mrs. Jones grew up in Miccosukee. She was a member of St. Paul P.B. Church, a retired TMH Patients Accounts Specialist and a superb cook. Cherishing her love are her husband, Clifford Jones; daughters, Temekia Simmons and Tamara Jones; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers: James (Bernice) and Soloman (Yolanda) Hart, Mizell (Georgia Mae) Brown, Jessie (Emma) and Elijah James and Greg Dotson; sisters: Dorothy (Clint) Ringgold, Rosa (George) Williams, Jeanette Lilly and Annie Lee Smith; great aunt, Ruth Jeff Butler; and a host of other relatives and friends.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jul. 21 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
St. Paul P. B. Church
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Old Union Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tillman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
REMEMBERING A BEAUTIFUL AND DEAR CLASSMATE. MAY YOU REST IN ETERNAL LOVE OF OUR HEAVENLY FATHER WHO LOVES US SO MUCH MORE.
Charlotte D. Davis
Classmate
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved