Elnora J. JonesMonticello, FL - Elnora James Jones, 60, of Monticello's Lloyd Community passed on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Graveside services are 10:00 a.m. Saturday in Old Union Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p. m. Friday at St. Paul P. B. Church, Miccosukee. Born in Thomasville, GA, Mrs. Jones grew up in Miccosukee. She was a member of St. Paul P.B. Church, a retired TMH Patients Accounts Specialist and a superb cook. Cherishing her love are her husband, Clifford Jones; daughters, Temekia Simmons and Tamara Jones; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers: James (Bernice) and Soloman (Yolanda) Hart, Mizell (Georgia Mae) Brown, Jessie (Emma) and Elijah James and Greg Dotson; sisters: Dorothy (Clint) Ringgold, Rosa (George) Williams, Jeanette Lilly and Annie Lee Smith; great aunt, Ruth Jeff Butler; and a host of other relatives and friends.