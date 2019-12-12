Resources
Eloise A. Flowers


1921 - 2019
Tallahassee - Eloise A. Flowers, 97, of Tallahassee, entered into rest Wednesday, November 27, 2019, in Tallahassee, Florida. Born in Eva, Alabama, she moved from Sunrise, Florida to Tallahassee 14 years ago. She was a loving, Christian wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was a member of Celebration Baptist Church, and previously Miami Shores Baptist Church where she sang in the choir, and served as a Sunday School teacher. Survivors include daughter Virginia Maluty, two grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Flowers, and her four brothers. The service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 14, 2019, in the loft at Celebration Baptist Church in Tallahassee. Family will receive friends immediately after the service at Celebration Baptist Church.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
