1/1
Eloise V. Gordon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eloise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eloise V. Gordon

It is with grieving hearts that we announce the passing of Eloise "Ellie" Gordon on August 4, 2020, at her home in Monticello, Florida at the age of 85.

Ellie was born February 7, 1935, in Bushnell Florida to Romie and Marion Varnes. She graduated from Lakeland Senior High in 1954. Ellie worked as a bookkeeper throughout her life for Linder Construction, Lakeland Chamber of Commerce and later at Fairchild Construction in Monticello Florida.

A devoted daughter, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend Ellie made it her purpose to make sure that everyone was taken care of and they knew she would always be there if needed. For Ellie, family and friends meant everything and she will be greatly missed.

Ellie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Clayton E. Gordon, her son Brian K. Gordon and sister Margie Robinson. She is survived by her loving companion Randolph Jenkins; her daughter Brenda (Jeff) Sorensen of Monticello; five granddaughters, four great-granddaughters and three great-grandsons; her niece and nephews and great-niece.

A drive-by visitation will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020, at 263 Dove Lane, Monticello from 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm.

Graveside Services to be held at Lakeland Memorial Gardens on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 10:30 am.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Tallahassee Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved