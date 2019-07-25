Services
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel A.M.E. Church
Elousie Wilson Jefferson


1944 - 2019
Elousie Wilson Jefferson Obituary
Elousie Wilson Jefferson

Tallahassee - Elouise Wilson Jefferson, 75, of Tallahassee went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 20, 2019.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Bethel A.M.E. Church with burial at Clifford Hill Cemetery. Ms. Jefferson retired from the State of Florida, Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles in 1989. She was a faithful member of St. Peter Primitive Baptist Church where she served on the Mother Board.

Her love and memory will forever be cherished by her sons, Reginald Jefferson (Takaya) and Vashon Jefferson, daughters, Cassandra Forbes (Eugene), Candace Ardley (Julius), Bobbie Jefferson (Lymus), and Majetta Jefferson, goddaughter Lashonda Johnson Jones (Rozzell), adoptive daughters, Resilvia Rogers and Linda Jefferson, brothers, West Wilson, Ralph Wilson (Joyce), Charles Wilson, sisters, Fleater Ashe, Leila Darity, Annie Ruth Holtzclaw (Johnny), and Marionette Frazier, her grandchildren, great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Perman and Mamie Roberts Wilson, brothers, Perman Jr, Simon Peter, Eddie Howard, and Lucian Sr. (Wilson), and a sister, Mamie Rucker.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 25, 2019
