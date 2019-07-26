|
Elton Cecil "Ham" Hamilton
Tallahassee - Elton Cecil "Ham" Hamilton, 84, of Tallahassee, passed away Tuesday, July 23rd, 2019, at Tallahassee Memory Care. Services will be held Saturday, July 27th, at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home Chapel located at 700 Timberlane Road. Visitation is from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., followed by a Celebration of his life at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Rick Stewart officiating. Interment will be in MeadowWood Memorial Park Cemetery immediately following. A reception will follow the service at Bradfordville First Baptist Church located at 6524 Thomasville Road.
Ham was born in Americus, GA, on November 3, 1934, to Cecil Hamilton and Nida Mae Arrington Hamilton. He graduated from Albany High School in Albany Georgia where he played football and was later inducted into the Albany Sports Hall of Fame in 2009. He received a football scholarship to attend the University of Florida where he graduated with a degree in Business.
Ham worked as a math teacher and coached several sports at Florida High School in Tallahassee. After teaching for many years, he joined Laidlaw Brothers as a text book sales representative, owned his own bait and tackle shop, and worked for the Department of Revenue before retiring.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Nida Mae Hamilton. He is survived by his children, Scott Hamilton (Cindy), Russ Hamilton (Pam), and Mark Hamilton (Tammy); seven grandchildren: Megan, Sarah, Matt, Leslie, Margaret, Daniel, and Emily; and beloved friend Diane.
In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to Big Bend Hospice or The Alzheimers Project.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 26, 2019