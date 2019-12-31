Services
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
Elvin Richardson Obituary
Elvin Richardson

Monticello, FL - Elvin "Buster" Richardson, 55, passed on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Hickory Hill M.B. Church, with burial in Hickory Hill Cemetery, Monticello. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. at Greater Fellowship M.B. Church. Buster was employed by Simpson Nurseries. Survivors include his mother, Lillie Mae Richardson Gardner; sisters: Ruth Ann (Billy Simmons) Scurry, Kathy (Marvin) Campbell, Carolyn (Franklin White) Andrews, Mae Ola Norton. Catherine (Willie) Saffo and Carolyn Thompson; brothers: Elder Freddie Gardner, Kenneth, Calvin (Flora), Junious and Theodore Ball, Melvin (Fannie) Richardson and Andrew (Estelle Byrd) Hadley and several aunts, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -