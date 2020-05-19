Services
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
Viewing
Friday, May 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bethpage M.B. Church
Wacissa, FL
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Boland Community Cemetery
Monticello, FL
View Map
Emanuel Brockman Sr.

Emanuel Brockman Sr. Obituary
Emanuel Brockman, Sr.

Lamont, FL - Reverend Emanuel Brockman, Sr., 68, of Lamont, FL passed on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Boland Community Cemetery, Monticello, FL. Viewing will be Friday 4-6 p.m. at Bethpage M.B. Church, Wacissa. Rev. Brockman had been a longtime employee of St. Joe Paper Company. He was an avid fisherman. Survivors include his children: Emanuel (Johnatha) Brockmon, Jr. and Anthony (Ashanti) Brockman, Sr. and Serina Frazier; 12 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; siblings: William Sr. (Caffie), Quinton (Cassaundra) and Gary Brockman, Quinsene B. Lawyer, Minister Constance (Moderator Issac Jr.) Manning and Mirian B. Footman and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 19 to May 21, 2020
