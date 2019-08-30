|
Emilie Barineau White
Tallahassee - Emilie Barineau White "The Sweetest Lady" was born January 21, 1925 and died August 28, 2019. She was a lifelong servant of God and member of Leon Ebenezer Baptist Church. She retired from the Florida Department of Education.
Emilie is predeceased by her husband of 42 years, Ernest Garrett White, Jr.; her parents, Magnus and Amy Moody Barineau; siblings, George Barineau (Jean), Lola Shields (Freddie), Inez McDowell (Wade), Ruth Bellflower (William), James Marion Barineau, and son-in-law Jack L Poitinger, Jr.. Also predeceased by father-in-law Ernest Garrett White, Sr. (Lottie), brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, R.D. White, Sr. (Alvine) Myrtha White Mills (Fred Smith and Roland Mills), Margaree White Raker (Harold), and Jennie White Albritton (Clyde).
She is survived by her son, Denny D. White (wife Ann); daughter, Beth B. White; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Neal and Arlene White; sisters-in-law, Lillie Mae Barineau and Evelyn White Reeves; and many dear nieces and nephews and the generations that followed. She loved them all.
Visitation for Emilie will be Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10:00 am at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, 1737 Riggins Road, with a Memorial Service following at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Bethel United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Emilie's honor to Big Bend Hospice of Tallahassee or The Lighthouse Children's Home
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 30, 2019