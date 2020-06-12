Emily Harnett Aubrey



Tampa - Emily Harnett Aubrey went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Tampa, Florida following an extended illness, at age76. She was a member of the Baptist faith.



Emily was born in Tampa, Florida and remained a lifetime resident. She was a 1961 graduate of H. B. Plant High School and earned her degree in Elementary Education from the University of South Florida.



Emily is predeceased by her husband, the late James (Al) Aubrey, her father, Clive F. Harnett, her mother, Bertha Hernandez Harnett, and two brothers, Charles F. Harnett and Clive Edward (Ed) Harnett.



Emily is survived by her brothers, Jack A. Harnett (Litty) of Quincy, Florida, and James R. Harnett (Charlotte) of Alamogordo, New Mexico.



Emily is also survived by her life-long friend and co-conspirator, Kay Langford. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews.



Emily taught school for forty years in the public and Catholic schools in Hillsborough County, with love and devotion for all her students.



Emily was an animal lover and a strong advocate for their welfare. Emily devoted many summers in the Tampa Parks and Recreation system. She was also an avid bowler and enjoyed scuba diving. Emily was a die-hard Florida Gator and Tampa Bay Buccaneer fan.



The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff and workers at The Inn at University Villages, Memory Care Unit, Tampa, Florida. Also, the Life Path Hospice who assisted in her care during the last months of her illness and were a great comfort and help to her family. Especially her family wants to recognize the loving care and devotion of her caregiver, Edith Robertson.



Those who wish to remember Emily may make a contribution to Life Path Hospice, 3010 West Azeele Street, Tampa, Florida, 33609, or the Florida Baptist Children's Home, P.O. Box 8190, Lakeland, Florida, 33802.



A Celebration of her life to be held at Myrtle Hill Cemetery, Tampa, Florida is pending and will be announced at a later date.



Arrangements by Blount and Curry Funeral Home, Tampa, Florida, and locally by Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, Florida.









