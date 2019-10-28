|
|
Emily M. Smith
Emily Smith, aged 99, passed away peacefully, on October 27, 2019. She was born Emily Doris Moore in North Carolina on June 20th, 1920 to Lula Gray and John Henry Moore. She had one brother and four sisters, and in 1951 married Dr. Stuart Cameron Smith, moving to Tallahassee in 1957 to raise three children and build a life together.
Emily gave herself to others…as a caring and wise mother to her children, as a loyal wife to her husband, and as a lively companion to her many friends. The first person in her family to attend college, she went on to earn a nursing degree at the University of Virginia, served honorably during World War 2, and led an active, engaged life in Tallahassee, the community she loved.
She had a mischievous sense of humor that shone through in the twinkle in her eyes…she enjoyed playing tennis, bridge and then golf…she was wise, offering quiet counsel and unconditional love to her children. She was fun, entertaining graciously at her home. But above all else, she was an elegant lady of the sort so rare today: quietly dignified, stylish, modest, and always gracious to everyone she encountered.
Emily was pre-deceased by her son Ronald "Ron" in 1978 and her husband Stuart in 2015. She is survived by her daughters Ann Peipers of Tallahassee and Susan Burnett (Robert Burnett), of Charleston, South Carolina. She leaves behind three grandchildren, all of whom adored her: Andrew Peipers, Emily Burnett and Elizabeth Burnett.
She lives on in the hearts and minds of all who were fortunate to know and love her.
Emily was interred alongside her beloved husband Stuart and her son Ron in a private ceremony at Roselawn Cemetery. Those wishing to honor her memory may do so by making a donation to the Salvation Army.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, 2019