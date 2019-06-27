Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Phillip AME Church
Centerville Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emma Knight
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma Lee Knight

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Emma Lee Knight Obituary
Emma Lee Knight

Tallahassee, FL - Emma Lee Colson Knight, 79, passed in Gainesville on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at St. Phillip AME Church, Centerville Rd., with burial in the Church Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. A member of Mt. Horeb P.B. Church, Mrs. Knight had lived in Philadelphia from 1962-2009. She was a licensed practical nurse. Survivors include her devoted husband, George H. Knight, Sr.; daughter, Bernadette Knight; sons, Troy Sr. (Patricia) and George Jr. (Brenda) Knight; sisters, Venus C. Cunningham and Aortha (Israel) Givens; brothers, Hodges, Welbert Jr. (Cherrie), Thomas Sr. (Juanita), Isaac and Leroy (Jackie) Colson;12 grand, 23 great-grand and 5 great-great grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now