|
|
Emma Lee Knight
Tallahassee, FL - Emma Lee Colson Knight, 79, passed in Gainesville on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at St. Phillip AME Church, Centerville Rd., with burial in the Church Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. A member of Mt. Horeb P.B. Church, Mrs. Knight had lived in Philadelphia from 1962-2009. She was a licensed practical nurse. Survivors include her devoted husband, George H. Knight, Sr.; daughter, Bernadette Knight; sons, Troy Sr. (Patricia) and George Jr. (Brenda) Knight; sisters, Venus C. Cunningham and Aortha (Israel) Givens; brothers, Hodges, Welbert Jr. (Cherrie), Thomas Sr. (Juanita), Isaac and Leroy (Jackie) Colson;12 grand, 23 great-grand and 5 great-great grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 27, 2019