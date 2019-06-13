Services
Tallahassee, FL - Mrs. Emma Proctor Daniels, 75, of Tallahassee passed at home on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Memorial services are 3:00 p.m. Saturday at Faith Christian Family Center, 310 Laura Lee Ave., Tallahassee. TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950) is serving the family. Mrs. Daniels was born in Cuthbert, GA and grew up in Quincy, FL. She had worked for years in the medical offices of Dr. M.D. Anderson and Dr. A.J. Brickler, as well as the dental office of Dr. E.R. Scott prior to retiring. Treasuring her love are her husband, Alphonso R. Daniels, Sr.; sons, R. Victor (Ragina), Carlos R. (Polly) and Alphonso R. (Salandria) Daniels II; stepsons, Jeffery ( Jackie) Daniels and Canary ( Brenda) Jefferson; siblings, Lucille Smith, Betty and Nook Proctor, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Glineese Daniels; several grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 13, 2019
