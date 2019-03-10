Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Episcopal Church
18 W. Wright St
Pensacola, FL
Emmanouel George "Manny" Harageones


Emmanouel George "Manny" Harageones Obituary
Emmanouel "Manny" George Harageones

Pensacola - Emmanouel "Manny" George Harageones passed away on February 25, 2019. He was born on December 25, 1946, in Sarasota, Florida, and had resided in Pensacola since 1994.

Mr. Harageones was preceded in death by his parents, George and Anna Harageones, his brother, Jimmy, and his grandson, Sebastian. Survivors include his wife, Linda; his son, George (Kaveeta); his daughters, Amanda (Seth) and Anna (Zack); his sisters, Elena Hill (David) and Maria Harageones; and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.

https://www.harpermorrismemorialchapel.com/obituary/manny-harageones
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 10, 2019
