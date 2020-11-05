Emmanuel Theophilos Milatos
Emmanuel Theophilos Milatos, 96, passed away on November 4, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL. Emmanuel was born August 15, 1924 in Kalymnos, Greece to Theophilos Milatos and Vasiliko Mpellis Milatos.
Emmanuel honorably served in the Greek Navy during WWII. He was of the Greek Orthodox Faith and was a member of Holy Mother of God Greek Orthodox Church. He was a cobbler in the shoe industry for over 50 years.
Emmanuel was preceded in death by his parents Theophilos Milatos and Vasiliko Mpellis Milatos and his sister Catherine Mantzanas.
Emmanuel is survived by, his daughter Catherine Collins and her husband Frank, his grandson Dylan Collins. and nephew Theophilos Mantzanas.
Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, November 7,2020, at 11:00AM at Woodlawn Cemetery with Father Robert J. O'Loughlin officiating. All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Perry.
