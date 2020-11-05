1/1
Emmanuel Theophilos Milatos
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emmanuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emmanuel Theophilos Milatos

Emmanuel Theophilos Milatos, 96, passed away on November 4, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL. Emmanuel was born August 15, 1924 in Kalymnos, Greece to Theophilos Milatos and Vasiliko Mpellis Milatos.

Emmanuel honorably served in the Greek Navy during WWII. He was of the Greek Orthodox Faith and was a member of Holy Mother of God Greek Orthodox Church. He was a cobbler in the shoe industry for over 50 years.

Emmanuel was preceded in death by his parents Theophilos Milatos and Vasiliko Mpellis Milatos and his sister Catherine Mantzanas.

Emmanuel is survived by, his daughter Catherine Collins and her husband Frank, his grandson Dylan Collins. and nephew Theophilos Mantzanas.

Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, November 7,2020, at 11:00AM at Woodlawn Cemetery with Father Robert J. O'Loughlin officiating. All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Perry.

Friends may sign the online guest book at www.joepburnsfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
BURNS FUNERAL HOME OF PERRY
1400 N JOHNSON STRIPLING RD
Perry, FL 32347
(850) 584-4149
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by BURNS FUNERAL HOME OF PERRY

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 5, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Rest in Peace Mr. Emmanuel Milatos. Phillip so sorry about your Uncle passing away
Billy Dillon
Acquaintance
November 5, 2020
Goodness. I hate to hear this. I will always remember Me. Milatos from when I first came to Perry in 1987. He was kind and humble to his customers. I was amazed at how he could fix a mess of shoe problems! Sympathy to the family. May God walk with you in the days ahead in your sorrow. Christian Sympathy, Cecile Hance.
C.N. Hance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved