Enid Haller Myers
Tallahassee - Enid Haller Myers, 97, of Tallahassee died Tuesday, May 7 at her home. With her warm smile and genuine interest, Enid kept making friends even up to her last months. Her love of learning was infectious, and her deep, clear speaking voice stood out.
Enid Haller was born March 12, 1922 in Blacksville, West Virginia, youngest of four. The Hallers liked to put on plays and Enid became interested in acting and speech. From age eight through nineteen, the Great Depression made a strong impression on Enid. Time itself was something to use productively.
Before Enid turned 20, WWII began. She excitedly joined hundreds of young women in the US Army Signal Corps Arlington, Virginia attempting to break Japanese wartime codes.
After the war, Enid returned to teach classes in audiology and speech at her alma mater, West Virginia University. Healthy and happy as she felt, it was a shock when she learned she had tuberculosis. For treatment Enid entered Hopemont, a mountaintop sanitorium, where she not only beat the illness, but met WWII veteran James C Myers from her home town, who shared her love of music and reading. They were married in 1950.
In 1951 and 52, while Jim went to graduate school in Illinois, Enid taught at Maple Grove School, a one room school house where she started each day by stoking and lighting a wood stove.
Jim's first library job took the couple to Georgia where they had three children. In 1959, the family moved to Tallahassee where Jim became a librarian at FSU. For Enid and Jim, Tallahassee was a wonderful home for 59 years. Enid and Jim made lifelong friendships through FSU, playing bridge, square dancing, the Tallahassee Rose Society and through Enid's job editing statutes for the Florida Legislature.
After retirement, the Myerses loved to travel, read, dance and go to plays. They energetically supported environmental, educational and artistic causes.
Enid is survived by Jennie Myers of Tallahassee, Leanna McEnearney of Arlington, Virginia and Eric Myers of Miami.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Big Bend Hospice (BigBendHospice.org) or to St Francis Wildlife Association (www.stfranciswildlife.org)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 10, 2019