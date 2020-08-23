Enrique G. Franco
Tallahassee - Enrique G. Franco died on August 22, 2020 at the age of 55, at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.
He is survived by his wife, Alma L. Franco; daughter, Wendy Franco; stepdaughter, Alma De Carmen; stepsons, JR, Braulio and Brandon, and two grandchildren, who were his great joy, Sebastian and Paula.
Enrique was born in Acapulco, Mexico December 14, 1964. He immigrated to the US in 1984 and lived in California until 2000 when he then came to Tallahassee. He loved the ocean so he always chose to live close to it. He loved to travel and was an avid fisherman.
Enrique was a flooring contractor for over 30 years always taking pride in his work. He loved to teach his trade to others and has trained a great amount of flooring installers in the Tallahassee area.
He will be greatly missed!
Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com
) is assisting the Franco family with their arrangements.